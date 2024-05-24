Georgia Capital Completes Strategic Share Buyback

News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has successfully executed a share buyback on the London Stock Exchange, purchasing 18,000 shares at prices ranging from 997p to 1001p, as part of their previously announced Buyback Programme. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will adjust the total number of shares with voting rights to 42,437,998. This strategic financial move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

