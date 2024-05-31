Georgia Capital Completes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has successfully conducted a share repurchase on May 31, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme announced earlier that month. The company bought back 18,000 shares at an average price of 949.2263p, with prices ranging from 936.0000p to 963.0000p. These shares are to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of voting shares, impacting shareholders’ notification thresholds under the FCA’s rules.

