Georgia Capital Announces Share Buyback Initiative

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program, with shares priced at an average of 1080.84 pence. This move is set to adjust the total number of shares and voting rights, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

