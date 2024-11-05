News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital Announces Share Buyback Initiative

November 05, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program, with shares priced at an average of 1080.84 pence. This move is set to adjust the total number of shares and voting rights, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.