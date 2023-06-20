George Weston's Preferred Shares, Series V, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V (TSX: WN-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.23 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRE was trading at a 26.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRE shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V:

In Tuesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V (TSX: WN-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 0.5%.

