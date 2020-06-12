Markets

George Weston's Preferred Shares, Series IV, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.50 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 5.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:

In Friday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.

