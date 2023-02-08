George Weston's Preferred Shares, Series III, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $21.63 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 13.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:

In Wednesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 1.6%.

