George Weston's Preferred Shares Series III Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:
In Tuesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 2%.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
PDP market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QID
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.