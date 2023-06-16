George Weston's Preferred Shares Series I Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

News & Insights

In trading on Friday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $22.01 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRA was trading at a 9.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRA shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I:

In Friday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.

