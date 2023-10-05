George Weston's Preferred Shares Series I Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $20.71 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRA was trading at a 14.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRA shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I:
In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are down about 0.5%.
