George Weston's Preferred Series V Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V (TSX: WN-PRE.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.69 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRE was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRE shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V:

In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series V (TSX: WN-PRE.TO) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are off about 1.2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.