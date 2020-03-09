George Weston's Preferred Series III Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $23.48 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 2.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:

In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are down about 4%.

