George Weston's Preferred Series I Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.45), with shares changing hands as low as $24.16 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRA was trading at a 3.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRA shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I:

In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series I (TSX: WN-PRA.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are down about 0.4%.

