George Weston Q3 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Top Line Beats; Backs FY23 Earnings View

November 21, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - George Weston Limited (WN.TO), which owns Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd., reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net earnings available to shareholders from continuing operations were C$610 million, a decrease of 31.4 percent from last year's C$889 million.

Net earnings per share from continuing operations were C$4.41, down 28.2 percent from prior year's C$6.14.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were C$466 million, compared to C$453 million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations were C$3.36, compared to last year's C$3.12.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of C$3.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue grew 5.1 percent to C$18.41 billion from last year's C$17.52 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of C$18.33 billion for the quarter.

Loblaw revenue in the third quarter was C$18.27 billion, an increase of 5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, George Weston continues to expect adjusted net earnings from continuing operations to increase due to the results from its operating segments.

For the full year 2023, Loblaw continues to expect adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low double digits.

