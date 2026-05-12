George Weston Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - George Weston Limited on Monday reported higher first-quarter profit, mainly helped by growth in revenue.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rom continuing operations rose to $102 million or $0.26 per share from $71 million or $0.18 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations rose to $333 million or $0.87 per share $327 million or $0.83 per share a year ago.

Including discontinued operations, total net earnings available to common shareholders increased to $106 million or $0.27 per share , compared with $83 million or $0.21 per share previously.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the company were $349 million or $0.91 per share.

Operating income increased 14% to $1.150 billion, from $1.009 billion in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2% to $1.707 billion from $1.608 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA from Loblaw increased to $1.605 billion, compared with $1.507 billion a year earlier, reflecting a 6.5% year-on-year rise.

Funds from Operations in the first quarter were $196 million, an increase of 2.6%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Revenue rose to $14.639 billion from $14.054 billion a year earlier, up 4.2%.

Net asset value per share was $117.93, an increase of 1.8% compared to December 31, 2025.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its outlook.

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