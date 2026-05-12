Markets

George Weston Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Confirms Outlook

May 12, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - George Weston Limited on Monday reported higher first-quarter profit, mainly helped by growth in revenue.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rom continuing operations rose to $102 million or $0.26 per share from $71 million or $0.18 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations rose to $333 million or $0.87 per share $327 million or $0.83 per share a year ago.

Including discontinued operations, total net earnings available to common shareholders increased to $106 million or $0.27 per share , compared with $83 million or $0.21 per share previously.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the company were $349 million or $0.91 per share.

Operating income increased 14% to $1.150 billion, from $1.009 billion in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2% to $1.707 billion from $1.608 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA from Loblaw increased to $1.605 billion, compared with $1.507 billion a year earlier, reflecting a 6.5% year-on-year rise.

Funds from Operations in the first quarter were $196 million, an increase of 2.6%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Revenue rose to $14.639 billion from $14.054 billion a year earlier, up 4.2%.

Net asset value per share was $117.93, an increase of 1.8% compared to December 31, 2025.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed its outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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