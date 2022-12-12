George Weston Preferred Shares Series IV Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/14/22, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 1/1/23. As a percentage of WN.PRD's recent share price of $20.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of WN.PRD to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRD shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%.

As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 19.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:

In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.

