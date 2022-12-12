George Weston Preferred Shares Series IV Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/14/22, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 1/1/23. As a percentage of WN.PRD's recent share price of $20.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of WN.PRD to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRD shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%.
As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 19.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.
Also see: Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of DVOP
SEAH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.