George Weston Preferred Shares Series III Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.30), with shares changing hands as low as $19.99 on the day. As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 19.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:
In Thursday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 1.7%.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
JXN Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of GOMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.