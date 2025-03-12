George Weston Preferred Shares Series III Ex-Dividend Reminder

News & Insights

On 3/14/25, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 4/1/25. As a percentage of WN.PRC's recent share price of $22.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of WN.PRC to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRC shares open for trading on 3/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.71%.

As of last close, WN.PRC was trading at a 9.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRC shares, versus WN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III:

WN.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series III (TSX: WN-PRC.TO) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are trading flat.

