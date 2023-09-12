George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/14/23, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 10/1/23. As a percentage of WN.PRD's recent share price of $19.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of WN.PRD to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when WN.PRD shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.77%.
As of last close, WN.PRD was trading at a 23.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of WN.PRD shares, versus WN:
Below is a dividend history chart for WN.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV:
In Tuesday trading, George Weston Ltd's Preferred Shares Series IV (TSX: WN-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: WN.TO) are up about 0.5%.
