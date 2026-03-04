George Weston Ltd. Reveals Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - George Weston Ltd. (WN.TO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$280 million, or C$0.72 per share. This compares with C$664 million, or C$1.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, George Weston Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$468 million or C$1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.2% to C$16.536 billion from C$14.874 billion last year.

George Weston Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$280 Mln. vs. C$664 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.72 vs. C$1.68 last year. -Revenue: C$16.536 Bln vs. C$14.874 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.