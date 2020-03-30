George Soros gives 1 million euros to Budapest's coronavirus fight

George Soros, the 89-year-old billionaire financier, said on Monday his Open Society Foundations would contribute 1 million euros to Budapest's fight against coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 pandemic knows no boundaries, not between countries, communities, religions or people," Soros said in a statement. "Anyone can become infected, but some of us are more vulnerable than others."

"I was born in Budapest, in the middle of the Great Depression, barely a decade after the Spanish Flu left thousands of dead in Budapest," he said. "I lived through World War II, the Arrow Cross rule, and the siege in the city. I remember what it is like to live in extreme circumstances."

