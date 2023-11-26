George Santos Says Likely Expulsion Is 'A Badge Of Honor,' Accuses Colleagues Of Sleeping With Lobbyists In Unhinged Rant: 'Where Are The Ethics Investigations?'

As the House of Representatives prepares for a significant vote to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the embattled Republican delivered a contentious rant over the weekend.

What Happened: In a X Space session hosted by the conservative commentator Monica Matthews on Saturday, Santos, who faces numerous scandals, openly discussed his likely expulsion from the House, which is expected to occur in the coming week.

"I don't care. You want to expel me? I'll wear it like a badge of honor," Santos stated. "I'll be the sixth expelled member of Congress in the history of Congress. And guess what? I'll be the only one expelled without a conviction."

Santos didn't hold back in his criticism of his colleagues, mainly targeting the chair of the House Ethics Committee, Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS).

"It ain't gonna be the dude from Mississippi that's gonna kick me, a New Yorker, out of Congress," said Santos. "No offense to people from Mississippi, but making that very, very clear, it's going to take a lot more than that."

Santos also mentioned that Guest needs to "stop being a p*ssy" and promptly bring up the expulsion resolution when Congress reconvenes this week.

The controversial politician additionally accused his colleagues of hypocrisy and misconduct.

"I have colleagues who are more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they're gonna screw and pretend like none of us know what's going on, and sell off the American people, not show up to vote because they're too hungover or whatever the reason is, or not show up to vote at all and just give their card out like f*cking candy for someone else to vote for them," Santos said during the session.

"This shit happens every single week," he added. "Where are the ethics investigations?"

With a federal trial on the horizon for charges that include money laundering and identity theft, Santos faces an uncertain future. The committee's report noted his reluctance to cooperate during the investigation, alongside his misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses, according to Business Insider.

