George Kamel Says Hitting These 3 Goals Means You’re ‘Winning With Money’

The bar isn’t very high to be ahead of most Americans financially, according to Ramsey personality and financial expert George Kamel in a recent YouTube video.

Citing data from the Ramsey State of Personal Finance survey, Q1 2025, Kamel said hitting just one of three key goals already puts you in better shape than half the country. If you can check off all three, he said, you’re “winning with money” — even if you don’t own a home or make a lot of money.

You’re Not a Victim of the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle

Kamel said that living paycheck to paycheck is a common occurrence for over half of Americans. And while it’s more common in households of those making less than $50,000 (72%), over one-third of people making over $100,000 also have fallen into this trap.

If you’re not in those groups, you’re doing better financially than most. He explained that even if you only have $200 left over at the end of the month, it’s worth congratulations because many people don’t have a margin that’s anywhere close.

You’re Not Stressed About Money on the Daily

Kamel said that if you can make it through the day without worrying about paying the bills or affording groceries, you’re doing better than most. He pointed out that 60% of Americans admit that they worry about their finances every day, and 40% said their personal finance woes have caused them to lose sleep. Further, a third of U.S. workers suffer distraction due to money stress.

Again, it’s not only those who make less income who feel this way, Kamel explained. While 60% of households making under $50,000 a year acknowledge they’re stressed, 45% of those who make more than $100,000 also admit to feeling the strain.

You Prioritize Saving For Retirement

Two-thirds of Americans surveyed have plans to work past age 65, and one-third of those say it’s because they won’t be able to afford to retire at that point, Kamel said. Unfortunately, almost half of boomers that are retiring now have less than $100,000 saved, which he said is not enough to generate sustainable growth to live on. So if you’re actually saving for retirement, you’re doing better than most people.

Kamel recommended investing 15% of your household income into a retirement vehicle like a 401(k) or Roth IRA if you’re able. And if you’re already doing so, he said you’re even further ahead of the game.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: George Kamel Says Hitting These 3 Goals Means You’re ‘Winning With Money’

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.