George Kamel: How Much It Costs To Live in the 12 Cheapest States

With the cost of living soaring across the U.S., many Americans are financially stretched thin. More than 70% of survey respondents told GOBankingRates they are living paycheck to paycheck at least some of the time; nearly 50% are living paycheck to paycheck all of the time.
With financial stress mounting, those cutting corners to get by may be wondering which are the cheapest states in the U.S. — and how much it costs to live in each. Personal finance expert George Kamel, who works with financial guru Dave Ramsey, assembled a list of the 12 states with the lowest cost of living.
Michigan
- Median Home Value: $224,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,375
- Median Household Income: $66,986
- Unemployment Rate: 3.9%
- Cost of living: 8.2% lower than the national average
Iowa
- Median Home Value: $194,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,100
- Median Household Income: $69,588
- Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
- Cost of living: 9.9% lower than the national average
Indiana
- Median Home Value: $208,700
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,395
- Median Household Income: $66,785
- Unemployment Rate: 3.7%
- Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average
Missouri
- Median Home Value: $221,200
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,300
- Median Household Income: $64,811
- Unemployment Rate: 3.5%
- Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average
Arkansas
- Median Home Value: $179,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,375
- Median Household Income: $55,432
- Unemployment Rate: 3.4%
- Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average
West Virginia
- Median Home Value: $155,100
- Median Monthly Rent: $900
- Median Household Income: $54,329
- Unemployment Rate: 4.2%
- Cost of living: 16.2% lower than the national average
Georgia
- Median Home Value: $297,400
- Median Monthly Rent: $2,000
- Median Household Income: $72,837
- Unemployment Rate: 3.2%
- Cost of living: 8.7% lower than the national average
Tennessee
- Median Home Value: $284,800
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,795
- Median Household Income: $65,254
- Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
- Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average
Alabama
- Median Home Value: $200,900
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,398
- Median Household Income: $59,674
- Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
- Cost of living: 11.9% lower than the national average
Oklahoma
- Median Home Value: $191,700
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,395
- Median Household Income: $59,673
- Unemployment Rate: 3.5%
- Cost of living: 13.6% lower than the national average
Mississippi
- Median Home Value: $162,500
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,450
- Median Household Income: $52,719
- Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
- Cost of living: 11.7% lower than the national average
Kansas
- Median Home Value: $206,600
- Median Monthly Rent: $1,250
- Median Household Income: $68,925
- Unemployment Rate: 2.9%
- Cost of living: 12.7% lower than the national average
