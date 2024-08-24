George Kamel: How Much It Costs To Live in the 12 Cheapest States

With the cost of living soaring across the U.S., many Americans are financially stretched thin. More than 70% of survey respondents told GOBankingRates they are living paycheck to paycheck at least some of the time; nearly 50% are living paycheck to paycheck all of the time.

With financial stress mounting, those cutting corners to get by may be wondering which are the cheapest states in the U.S. — and how much it costs to live in each. Personal finance expert George Kamel, who works with financial guru Dave Ramsey, assembled a list of the 12 states with the lowest cost of living.

Michigan

Median Home Value: $224,400

$224,400 Median Monthly Rent: $1,375

$1,375 Median Household Income: $66,986

$66,986 Unemployment Rate: 3.9%

3.9% Cost of living: 8.2% lower than the national average

Iowa

Median Home Value: $194,600

$194,600 Median Monthly Rent: $1,100

$1,100 Median Household Income: $69,588

$69,588 Unemployment Rate: 2.8%

2.8% Cost of living: 9.9% lower than the national average

Indiana

Median Home Value: $208,700

$208,700 Median Monthly Rent: $1,395

$1,395 Median Household Income: $66,785

$66,785 Unemployment Rate: 3.7%

3.7% Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average

Missouri

Median Home Value: $221,200

$221,200 Median Monthly Rent: $1,300

$1,300 Median Household Income: $64,811

$64,811 Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

3.5% Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average

Arkansas

Median Home Value: $179,800

$179,800 Median Monthly Rent: $1,375

$1,375 Median Household Income: $55,432

$55,432 Unemployment Rate: 3.4%

3.4% Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average

West Virginia

Median Home Value: $155,100

$155,100 Median Monthly Rent: $900

$900 Median Household Income: $54,329

$54,329 Unemployment Rate: 4.2%

4.2% Cost of living: 16.2% lower than the national average

Georgia

Median Home Value: $297,400

$297,400 Median Monthly Rent: $2,000

$2,000 Median Household Income: $72,837

$72,837 Unemployment Rate: 3.2%

3.2% Cost of living: 8.7% lower than the national average

Tennessee

Median Home Value: $284,800

$284,800 Median Monthly Rent: $1,795

$1,795 Median Household Income: $65,254

$65,254 Unemployment Rate: 3.0%

3.0% Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average

Alabama

Median Home Value: $200,900

$200,900 Median Monthly Rent: $1,398

$1,398 Median Household Income: $59,674

$59,674 Unemployment Rate: 3.0%

3.0% Cost of living: 11.9% lower than the national average

Oklahoma

Median Home Value: $191,700

$191,700 Median Monthly Rent: $1,395

$1,395 Median Household Income: $59,673

$59,673 Unemployment Rate: 3.5%

3.5% Cost of living: 13.6% lower than the national average

Mississippi

Median Home Value: $162,500

$162,500 Median Monthly Rent: $1,450

$1,450 Median Household Income: $52,719

$52,719 Unemployment Rate: 2.8%

2.8% Cost of living: 11.7% lower than the national average

Kansas

Median Home Value: $206,600

$206,600 Median Monthly Rent: $1,250

$1,250 Median Household Income: $68,925

$68,925 Unemployment Rate: 2.9%

2.9% Cost of living: 12.7% lower than the national average

