George Kamel: How Much It Costs To Live in the 12 Cheapest States

August 24, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

With the cost of living soaring across the U.S., many Americans are financially stretched thin. More than 70% of survey respondents told GOBankingRates they are living paycheck to paycheck at least some of the time; nearly 50% are living paycheck to paycheck all of the time.

With financial stress mounting, those cutting corners to get by may be wondering which are the cheapest states in the U.S. — and how much it costs to live in each. Personal finance expert George Kamel, who works with financial guru Dave Ramsey, assembled a list of the 12 states with the lowest cost of living.

Downtown Ypsilanti, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

  • Median Home Value: $224,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,375
  • Median Household Income: $66,986
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.9% 
  • Cost of living: 8.2% lower than the national average

Iowa Road

Iowa

  • Median Home Value: $194,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,100
  • Median Household Income: $69,588
  • Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
  • Cost of living: 9.9% lower than the national average

Decatur, Indiana

Indiana

  • Median Home Value: $208,700
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,395
  • Median Household Income: $66,785
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.7%
  • Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Missouri

  • Median Home Value: $221,200
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,300
  • Median Household Income: $64,811
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.5%
  • Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Median Home Value: $179,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,375
  • Median Household Income: $55,432
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.4%
  • Cost of living: 11.5% lower than the national average
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median Home Value: $155,100
  • Median Monthly Rent: $900
  • Median Household Income: $54,329
  • Unemployment Rate: 4.2%
  • Cost of living: 16.2% lower than the national average

Pooler, Georgia town near Savannah with morning sunrise sunlight landscape view at a lake pond with tree in foreground rising mist fog from water vapor on cold night and nobody.

Georgia

  • Median Home Value: $297,400
  • Median Monthly Rent: $2,000
  • Median Household Income: $72,837
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.2%
  • Cost of living: 8.7% lower than the national average
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Median Home Value: $284,800
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,795
  • Median Household Income: $65,254
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
  • Cost of living: 9.7% lower than the national average
Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Median Home Value: $200,900
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,398
  • Median Household Income: $59,674
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.0%
  • Cost of living: 11.9% lower than the national average
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Oklahoma

  • Median Home Value: $191,700
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,395
  • Median Household Income: $59,673
  • Unemployment Rate: 3.5%
  • Cost of living: 13.6% lower than the national average
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median Home Value: $162,500
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,450
  • Median Household Income: $52,719
  • Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
  • Cost of living: 11.7% lower than the national average
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median Home Value: $206,600
  • Median Monthly Rent: $1,250
  • Median Household Income: $68,925
  • Unemployment Rate: 2.9%
  • Cost of living: 12.7% lower than the national average

