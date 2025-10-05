George Kamel Gives 5 Powerful Reasons To Avoid Bankruptcy at All Costs

Whether you’ve lost your job, faced huge medical bills or simply fallen behind on your debt payments, bankruptcy can seem like a way to get some relief, but it also has some serious long-term effects on your finances that you must consider.

Read More: Dave Ramsey Says This is the Best Way to Pay Off Debt

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

While United States Courts reported a nearly 12% year-over-year jump in personal bankruptcy filings as of June 30, 2025, in a recent YouTube video, financial expert George Kamel, gave five reasons why you should avoid bankruptcy at all costs. Read on to explore what Kamel recommended in terms of what to do instead of pursuing this last-resort option.

It Appears on Your Public Records

Your bankruptcy filing becomes public information that others can find through online records systems. While it can be awkward for anyone to know about your financial troubles, Kamel explained that it’s especially a drawback when you’re looking for a new apartment or job. For example, if you want to work at a financial firm, a recent bankruptcy might hurt your chances.

Check Out: Key Signs Your Credit Card Is Quietly Wrecking Your Finances

It’s Expensive

Considering you’re likely considering bankruptcy to get financial relief, learning about the costs involved can be an unpleasant surprise — and one you might not be able to afford.

According to Kamel, the initial filing fee will run from $313 (Chapter 13) to $338 (Chapter 7), and you may be on the hook for another $4,000 or so if you use a bankruptcy attorney. Experian noted that required credit counseling education can tack on an additional $10 to $50 per course to your expenses.

Kamel added, “Which means you’re not only broke now — you’re also paying thousands for the privilege of telling the world about it and dealing with the legal system.”

It Severely Damages Your Credit

According to myFICO, a bankruptcy remains on your credit report for seven to 10 years, depending on the type filed. This means you risk experiencing long-lasting credit score damage.

Like other Ramsey personalities, Kamel isn’t big on credit scores and discourages getting into debt. However, he still acknowledged having a low credit score can be a problem.

Besides potentially preventing you from qualifying for loans, it can lead to higher insurance rates, required security deposits for utilities, difficulties getting a job or apartment and worse interest rates on the credit products you can access.

It Makes Homeownership Goals Harder

If you’re planning to buy a house someday, keep in mind that bankruptcy usually makes lenders much more reluctant to work with you. So, the negative mark on your credit report and the resulting credit score damage can leave you stuck where you are for a while.

“While it’s not impossible to buy a home after going through bankruptcy, it could take a few years before anyone will even think about letting you take out a mortgage,” explained Kamel. “And how soon you can qualify again depends on the type of bankruptcy you filed and the type of mortgage you’re looking at.”

It Doesn’t Really Fix Anything

You may be surprised to know that some debts often won’t qualify for relief through bankruptcy, such as IRS tax debt, student loans and unpaid child support. Unfortunately, this means you could still be in a bad spot financially, even after going through bankruptcy and being stuck with its negative impacts.

Kamel added that you may have to give up some of your assets as part of the bankruptcy process, which is especially true for Chapter 7 filings. He also said that bankruptcy doesn’t address poor financial habits, which can lead to trouble with debt again.

Kamel’s Advice for Avoiding Bankruptcy

Kamel explained that bankruptcy likely isn’t your only option, and suggested these five alternatives for dealing with your debt and improving your financial health:

Contact your creditors to see if they’ll negotiate with you by offering lower interest rates, temporary payment pauses or loan modifications.

Find a financial coach who can give you advice on options for better managing your debts, such as getting back on track with payments or reassessing your priorities.

Start cutting back on unnecessary expenses and prioritize covering your essentials, such as housing, transportation, food and utilities.

Sell unnecessary items online or locally, and use that extra cash to pay down debts.

Explore extra income opportunities like overtime, a side gig or a better full-time job.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: George Kamel Gives 5 Powerful Reasons To Avoid Bankruptcy at All Costs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.