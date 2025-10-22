George Kamel: Buying These 8 Things Can Bring You Happiness

Even though people often say that money won’t bring you happiness, a March 2025 YouGov survey found that 63% of Americans disagreed. Ultimately, it depends on how you spend your money, as purchases that benefit your well-being, help others or enrich your relationships can give you a happiness boost.

In a recent YouTube video, financial expert George Kamel reacted to eight purchases that can bring you happiness, based on a CNBC article. He also discussed how to make these purchases responsibly.

Live Music

If you’re a music lover, you’re likely familiar with the feeling of being in a crowd with other fans and singing songs along with the band. You might also notice you come back feeling less stressed and in a better mood for several days after.

Kamel agreed that paying for live concerts can be a good use of money, as long as you don’t need payment plans or other types of debt to finance the happy experience. You can look for budget-friendly options, like attending free concerts at local festivals, checking for discounts, skipping overpriced resellers and choosing cheaper seats and packages.

Novel Experiences

Not only do novel experiences make your life more interesting, but a Scientific Reports article noted that they also have a positive impact on your overall well-being and mental health.

These experiences can be as complex as taking an exotic vacation or cruise, or as simple as attending an exciting community event or enjoying the scenery at a nature preserve. If you can bring others along, you may experience even more happiness.

On board with this spending suggestion, Kamel said, “I don’t know the scientific words, but it just creates some new roadways when we do new things that challenge us, that excite us, you know, a little sense of adventure and impulse in the right ways without debt.”

Time Savers

Some purchases bring you happiness by giving you back time and eliminating the need to do activities you dislike. You might want someone else to take over cleaning the house, mowing the lawn or preparing your family’s meals.

As a busy father, Kamel agreed with this suggestion but included a few disclaimers. First, you’ll want to consider your financial situation and not pay for services that will require using credit. Kamel also advised being intentional so you don’t overdo it and wreck your finances.

Just compare your options carefully. For example, if you’re trying to save time on cooking, it’s likely cheaper to buy prepared meal kits than use Uber Eats every day.

Generosity Toward Others

A June 2025 Harris Poll survey conducted for Vanguard Charitable found that 70% of respondents had made charitable donations within the last six months. Whether you give to charities or friends, this generosity is often more rewarding than buying something for yourself.

Kamel had a very positive reaction to this suggestion and described generosity as an important goal. But you’ll want to avoid going to the extreme point where your giving leads you into debt.

Kamel added, “I think we’ll be better off financially, our mental well-being, emotional well-being — everything is better when we give.”

Relationship Boosters

Since relationships are important for your well-being, purchases that give you a chance to spend time together and bond are good for your happiness. For example, you might go see a movie with your friend or take a weekend trip to see your sibling.

Kamel was on board with this suggestion, as long as you use cash and are intentional about how you spend money on enriching your relationships. You shouldn’t use the bonding time as an excuse to blow money, which will hurt your goals. You can always turn to free options, like walking in the park with your family or giving an old friend a call.

Small Joys

Often, it’s the small, more frequent purchases that make you happier than a single, expensive one. For you, that might look like having lunch at your favorite bistro a few times per week.

While Kamel liked this idea for modest purchases, he encouraged considering why you make certain purchases, such as a daily $4 coffee. You might have a poor money habit that is causing you to leak money in other areas. Plus, consider the overall impact of the purchases.

Kamel explained, “I do think these small joys add up over time, and if we’re not careful, we waste hundreds and hundreds of dollars that could have gone towards our actual goals that could create more meaningful joy long term.”

Challenging Experiences

While you may experience some frustration along the way, challenging experiences can actually make you happier due to the satisfaction gained from them. Examples include learning complex skills, like playing an instrument or doing art, or trying physically challenging sports.

Whether you’re paying for a language course, art supplies or sports equipment, the cost can be worth it if you personally grow from the experience. Kamel agreed as long as you do everything in a healthy way that doesn’t damage your relationships or finances. He used sports betting as an example of what wouldn’t be wise.

Plans Made in Advance

This final suggestion relates to the idea of being happier with experiences than physical things and includes specific experiences that bring you happiness at multiple points. Not only would you get joy from a Broadway show or Caribbean cruise, but the excitement leading up to the big day and the memories you bring back also have much to offer.

Kamel discussed how he could relate to this one with a comedy show and vacations. He just recommended sticking with cash rather than credit cards and not chasing points for travel.

“The worst thing you can do is pay for it in advance with a credit card and then pay for it six months down the line with payments,” explained Kamel. “That was going to decrease your joy every single month.”

