George Kamel: 3 Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Most Americans

A recent Achieve survey found that only 41% of Americans viewed their finances to be in good or excellent shape. It also noted that many were struggling with debt to cover their expenses.

If you’re among those who feel like they’re not doing well with money, you might find some encouragement when you learn how the average person is actually doing. You don’t necessarily need to have a big stash of cash or lucrative income to make progress and have some stability.

In a recent YouTube video, money expert George Kamel highlighted findings from the Ramsey Solutions State of Personal Finance Q1 2025 Report. Here are three signs you’re doing better with money than most Americans and some tips for improvement if you’re falling short.

You Don’t Live Paycheck to Paycheck

Kamel explained that 53% of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck. While lower earners made up the majority of that group, 36% of people had yearly incomes above $100,000, which Kamel said likely indicated spending issues.

So, if you can pay your bills on time and have even just a little money left at the end of the month, you’re in better shape than the average American. You can use that margin for productive money moves like paying off credit cards, saving for emergencies and investing.

If you’re still struggling in this area, Kamel provided helpful tips in another YouTube video. For example, you can get on a budget, do no-spend challenges, use cash rather than cards, set up automatic savings transfers and work with a financial coach.

You Don’t Stress About Money Daily

The Ramsey report showed that 60% of Americans experienced daily money stress, with some reporting issues with sleeping and staying focused at their jobs. Surprisingly, this type of stress was a problem for 45% of six-figure earners, as well as 60% of those earning below $50,000.

“So, if you can go through your day without constantly worrying about whether you can afford groceries, rent or your Paramount Plus subscription, you’re doing better with money than most people in this country right now,” Kamel explained.

A blog post from Rachel Cruze listed tips for relieving money stress, such as avoiding worrying about what-if scenarios, having a plan to address financial issues (such as a debt snowball plan or emergency savings plan) and understanding any poor money habits you have.

You Contribute Toward Your Retirement

“Now, I always recommend investing 15% of your household income into retirement accounts, like a 401(k) [plan] or a Roth IRA, once you’re financially ready,” said Kamel. “But it would appear that most people are not listening to me because the stats we’re seeing about retirement are no bueno.”

The Ramsey report found that 66% of Americans planned to keep working after they turn 65, with 33% needing to do so out of financial necessity. Plus, debt exceeded retirement savings for the majority of millennials, while nearly half of baby boomers had saved below $100,000.

While the 15% savings rate is a smart target, Kamel offered encouragement that you’re better than average if you’re at least regularly contributing to your retirement account. If you’re wondering how much you’d have by retirement age based on your current investments and savings rate, you can try the Ramsey Solutions retirement calculator.

