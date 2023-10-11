Geopolitics, Jobs, and Earnings

Horses, with their supernatural ability to use their limbic nervous systems to discern truth and congruency, do not base their choice of the leader of their herd on strength or intellectual wisdom. Nor is their choice based on which member might keep the herd safe from a predator wolf. They choose the one who feels the group best and who cares the most. They choose the horse—usually a mare—who is most capable of holding that care in a way that calms the whole group.

-- Jerry Colonna

Reboot

The View from 30,000 feet

As if the dynamics for U.S. Treasuries weren’t bad enough, last week’s ousting of McCarthy as Speaker of the House further shook already eroding confidence in U.S. politics and the fiscal picture. Last week Bank of America published a research piece noting that the last three years represents the worst rout in the history of the U.S. bond market (236 years), with the cumulative losses in the $25t Treasury market now close to -25%. Losses in the bond market are being compared to the wipeout in equity experienced by holders of technology in the dot-com era. With that as the context and backdrop of the markets, it’s surprising there has not been even more disruption to the equity markets, with the S&P500 only off about -6% from its recent high set in July. The end of last week marked an interesting turn, as good news in demand for workers (claims and unemployment) mixed with evidence of a continued trend down in wage pressures (average hourly earnings), providing hope for investors that Goldilocks is alive and well. Skeptics of Goldilocks seem well justified, given multi-decade highs in borrowing cost, but the fact is, evidence of a material slowdown in the economy has yet to appear. With this in mind, all eyes will turn to Q3 earning season, which kicks off in earnest this week, as investors look for clues of either continued momentum or signs that the Fed’s efforts to curb growth are taking a toll. Further complicating the cross currents in the markets, was the weekend attack by Hamas of Israel. Early week action is likely to provide a stark reminder that geopolitics and human lives are what matter most to both markets and humanity.

Q3 Earnings preview

Energy quietly shifting from an inflationary headwind to a disinflationary tailwind

Shake up in Congress brings nothing but bad news for the U.S

The most Frequently Asked Question from clients this week: What’s the downside to the S&P500 in a recession?

Q3 Earnings preview

Q3 is projected to be the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year declining earnings for the S&P500, with year-over-year earning for the quarter now expected to fall -0.3%. However, it should be noted that Q3 is projected to be the smallest year-over-year decline of the last four quarters.

Some good news:

Q3 earnings estimates only decreased -0.3% since the end of Q2. This is an extremely small decline. Historically, earnings estimates are marked down between -3.5% and -4.5%, in the quarter leading up to earnings announcements. Historically, companies have had the tendency to beat earnings estimates by 3% to 5%. If this is the case in Q3, actual earnings will turn positive on a year-over-year basis. A total of 116 companies have issued earnings guidance for Q3, outpacing the number of companies issuing guidance at any time over the last five years. The increase has been led by Technology, which had a 25% increase in companies issuing guidance. One possible way to interpret this is that companies have more certainty in their internal forecasts. Q4 is expected to mark the return of year-over-year earnings growth, with the S&P500 expected to grow earnings by 8.3% year-over-year. It also marks easier comps, making it more manageable for companies to increase annual growth. Valuations are not cheap, with the Forward P/E now at 17.5x, but not wildly expensive either as compared to the five-year average of 18.7x and 10-year average of 17.5x. We’ve found that sequential quarterly earnings provides more valuable information on earnings momentum than looking at year-over-year. On that note, Q3 is projected to be sequentially higher than Q2 and will mark the third consecutive quarterly increase.



Q3 marks a trough based on annual growth and momentum based on quarterly growth

Energy quietly shifting from an inflationary headwind to a disinflationary tailwind

WTI Brent rose from 67.12 om June to 93.68 in September, a staggering 40% increase. As painful as that sounds, the average American consumer didn’t feel the pain at the pump, with the Daily National Average Gasoline Price only increasing by about 10%.

Unfortunately, the increase in gasoline prices was enough to cause headline inflation to surge 0.6 for the month, spooking the Fed and instigating the current “higher for longer” narrative that helped to ignite bond yields.

The good news is that as of the close on Friday, WTI was down -12% since the September high, with gasoline prices down -4%.

Even better news for prices is that wholesale gasoline prices are down over -20% from their September highs, and Crack Spreads are down -48%, their steepest fall since June of 2022.

Empirically, Headline CPI has been leading Core CPI since the pandemic. The spike in oil and gasoline prices in the last CPI report raised red flags. However, the recent weakness in oil and gasoline, combined with the sharp fall off in wholesale gasoline and crack spread, provides visibility that energy should play a less role in inflationary pressures in the coming months, with a wildcard being thrown in based on impacts of hostilities in the Middle East over the weekend.

The spike in August Headline CPI driven by Energy not likely to repeat in September

Shakeup in Congress brings nothing but bad news for the U.S.

Last week’s ousting of McCarthy is bad news for the U.S. on a number of fronts:

The current funding of the U.S. government is set to run out on November 17th. With a leadership vacuum, it becomes unlikely that a deal will be reached to fund the government without a shutdown. It’s estimated that a shutdown will detract between 0.1 and 0.2 from GDP each week the government is shutdown. The likely candidates are Scalise(R-LA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH), bothrepresentmoves totherightfrom McCarthy and willlikelycreatefrictionin reachingfuture compromises. The chaos in Washington weakens chances of continued aid to Ukraine. There is a large contingent of Republicans opposed to Biden’s $40b request for funding. This will embolden Putin and the enemies of the West, flaming further hostilities. The word is that Democrats pulled support for McCarthy because he backed down from his criticism regarding the January 6th insurrection and aligned himself with the Biden impeachment contingent. The tit-for-tat mentality in Congress is causing Americans to believe that infighting is more of a priority than governing. Possibly the largest issue that McCarthy’s dismissal creates is it creates a gap in creditability for Congress. The U.S. electorate and its allies recognize the weakness, as do enemies of the State. It means Ukraine can no longer rely on the U.S. for economic or military support. The world is calling into question the fiscal responsibility of the leaders of the U.S. Enemies see less consequence in launching hostilities because they perceive the U.S. is playing with a weak hand and unable to unite against with its allies, perhaps emboldening organizations like Hamas.



Partisan fighting has taken over U.S. politics, raising questions about financial stability

FAQ: What’s the downside to the S&P500 in a recession?

The Fed’s most recent shift to “higher for longer” means higher real rates and an increase of restrictive policy for 2024, which increases the probability of a hard land (recession).

Although Q3 earnings are expected mark the end of year-over-year earnings declines for the S&P500, investors should not be complacent because in an average recession earnings fall by 5% to 15%.

Current 2024 S&P500 earnings estimates are 247.52, which is up from 2023’s estimate of 221.17. This would represent a 10.6% increase in earnings, if it were to transpire.

If there was to be a recession, and that recession brought with it a normal downdraft in earnings, that would mean earnings would be somewhere in the range of 235 to 210.

A mild recession, would likely bring with it selling that might take the S&P down to as low as 14x. Although, the recession scare in 2022 only took the S&P500 down to 16x. Let’s say the downside range is somewhere between 14x and 16x, keeping in mind that during the GFC, the Forward P/E’s briefly broke below 10x, so there is some scope for a range lower.

If we use the earnings range of 235 to 210, on a Forward P/E range of 14x to 16x. This gives a range for the S&P500 in a recession scenario of 2,940 to 3,760, which would be -32% to -13% lower than Friday’s close.

Given that there is no reason at this time to believe that we would be looking at a severe recession, the most likely downside is a -15% to -20% selloff that quickly reverses, as the Fed aggressively cuts rates.

Interest rates are restrictive, and base on Fed rhetoric set to get more restrictive, risking recession

Putting it all together

The markets ended last week with positive action likely driven by selling exhaustion coupled with a positive spin on the recent jobs data that indicated that job growth was robust and wage pressures were easing.

Based on our market internals calculations, the equity markets did not reach sufficiently oversold levels to indicate the current wave of selling is quite done.

To further complicate matters, the Hamas attack of Israel over the weekend introduces another wave of uncertainty into market conditions that will likely drive a risk-off move and simultaneously create a bid for save haven assets such as Treasuries and Gold.

The macro environment has dominated market action over the last month, driven by energy prices and questions about the fiscal responsibility and ability to govern of U.S. law makers. We can now add increased geopolitical tensions to the list of macro drivers.

At least one of these pressures looks to be easing with energy prices experiencing wholesale price weakness, but turmoil in the middle east may change that picture.

Regardless, the Fed is likely to view increased uncertainty and the associated tightening of financial conditions attached to the uncertainty as positive regarding their fight against inflation, which reduces the probability that the Fed will continue to raise rates, and may even set in motion easing faster than the market is currently pricing.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Commodities Channel.

DISCLOSURES AND IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. No representation is made that a client will, or is likely to, achieve positive returns, avoid losses, or experience returns similar to those shown or experienced in the past.

Focus Point LMI LLC

For more information, please visit www.focuspointlmi.com or contact us at info@focuspointlmi.com

Copyright 2023, Focus Point LMI LLC. All rights reserved.

The text, images and other materials contained or displayed on any Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. product, service, report, e-mail or web site are proprietary to Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. and constitute valuable intellectual property and copyright. No material from any part of any Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. website may be downloaded, transmitted, broadcast, transferred, assigned, reproduced or in any other way used or otherwise disseminated in any form to any person or entity, without the explicit written consent of Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. All unauthorized reproduction or other use of material from Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. shall be deemed willful infringement(s) of Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. copyright and other proprietary and intellectual property rights, including but not limited to, rights of privacy. Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. expressly reserves all rights in connection with its intellectual property, including without limitation the right to block the transfer of its products and services and/or to track usage thereof, through electronic tracking technology, and all other lawful means, now known or hereafter devised. Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. reserves the right, without further notice, to pursue to the fullest extent allowed by the law any and all criminal and civil remedies for the violation of its rights.

All unauthorized use of material shall be deemed willful infringement of Focus Point LMI LLC Inc. copyright and other proprietary and intellectual property rights. While Focus Point LMI LLC will use its reasonable best efforts to provide accurate and informative Information Services to Subscriber, Focus Point LMI LLC but cannot guarantee the accuracy, relevance and/or completeness of the Information Services, or other information used in connection therewith. Focus Point LMI LLC, its affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, and employees shall have no liability, contingent or otherwise, for any claims or damages arising in connection with (i) the use by Subscriber of the Information Services and/or (ii) any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the Information Services. The Information Services are provided for the benefit of the Subscriber. It is not to be used or otherwise relied on by any other person. Some of the data contained in this publication may have been obtained from The Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Barclays Indices; Bloomberg Finance L.P.; CBRE Inc.; IHS Markit; MSCI Inc. Neither MSCI Inc. nor any other party involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating the MSCI Inc. data makes any

express or implied warranties or representations with respect to such data (or the results to be obtained by the use thereof), and all such parties hereby expressly disclaim all warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to any of such data. Such party, its affiliates and suppliers (“Content Providers”) do not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any Content and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such Content. In no event shall Content Providers be liable for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including lost income or lost profit and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the Content. A reference to a particular investment or security, a rating or any observation concerning an investment that is part of the Content is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold such investment or security, does not address the suitability of an investment or security and should not be relied on asinvestment advice

This communication reflects our analysts’ current opinions and may be updated as views or information change. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Business and market conditions, laws, regulations, and other factors affecting performance all change over time, which could change the status of the information in this publication. Using any graph, chart, formula, model, or other device to assist in making investment decisions presents many difficulties and their effectiveness has significant limitations, including that prior patterns may not repeat themselves and market participants using such devices can impact the market in a way that changes their effectiveness. Focus Point LMI LLC believes no individual graph, chart, formula, model, or other device should be used as the sole basis for any investment decision. Focus Point LMI LLC or its affiliated companies or their respective shareholders, directors, officers and/or employees, may have long or short positions in the securities discussed herein and may purchase or sell such securities without notice. Neither Focus Point LMI LLC nor the author is rendering investment, tax, or legal advice, nor offering individualized advice tailored to any specific portfolio or to any individual’s particular suitability or needs. Investors should seek professional investment, tax, legal, and accounting advice prior to making investment decisions. Focus Point LMI LLC’s publications do not constitute an offer to sell any security, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. They are designed to provide information, data and analysis believed to be accurate, but they are not guaranteed and are provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.

FOCUS POINT LMI LLC DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE.

Focus Point LMI LLC, its affiliates, officers, or employees, and any third-party data provider shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Focus Point LMI LLC publication, and they shall not be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information or opinions contained Focus Point LMI LLC publications even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.