Geopolitics, AI Drive Prospects in Semiconductors: 2 Stocks

Companies in the Semiconductor – General industry are at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution based on HPC, AI, electrified and automated driving, IoT and so forth. The semiconductors they produce enable the cloud to function and help analyze data into actionable insights that can be used by companies to operate more efficiently. Given the strong growth outlook, share prices continue to soar, leading to rich valuations. Despite this, we continue to like NVDA and think that TXN is also worth tracking.Despite concerns about a possible recession, 2024 turned out better than expected. Part of the reason is of course the fact that semiconductors and technology in general constitute one of the pillars balancing out any moderation in economic growth. The latest data coming out of WSTS, which is also typically quoted by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), has global semiconductor sales growing 11.2% this year, on top of a 19% increase in 2024.IDC also expects double-digit growth, with AI workloads driving demand for high-end logic process chips and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Advanced nodes (below 20nm) capacity is expected to increase by 12% with utilization still remaining above 90%. Most of the action is expected to be in Taiwan, U.S. and Korea.Mature nodes utilization is expected to go from 70% in 2024 to above 75% this year. Wafer production is expected to increase 7%. Garter also sees a 13.8% increase in semiconductor sales this year, coming on top of an 18.8% increase in 2024. The research firm says that the strength is coming off the continued surge in AI-related semiconductor demand and recovery in electronic production, as offset by lingering softness in automotive and industrial markets.As far as end-markets are concerned,growth will also be driven by AI and the end of support for Windows 10. Both commercial and enterprise deployment should increase. Driven by Internet connectivity across the developed and developing worlds and supportive technology such as sensor networks and AI adoption, themarket should also grow steadily over the next few years.iMARC expects the industrial IoT (IIoT) segment alone to grow at a 12.7% CAGR between 2025 and 2033. Gartner says that by 2025, 25% of industrial companies will either acquire or invest in an industrial IoT platform. AI and IoT will together continue to revolutionizeoperations. AI will continue to drive major shifts in auto electrification, industrial automation, data center efficiency and more. The sky seems to be the limit for semiconductor growth.The U.S. government’s target of reducing dependence on China, and onshoring projects with national security implications will shape the future of this industry.

About the Industry

The companies grouped under the Semiconductor – General category produce a broad range of semiconductor devices, both integrated and discrete, like microprocessors, graphics processors, embedded processors, chipsets, motherboards, wireless and wired connectivity products, DLPs and analog, serving multiple end markets. It includes companies like NVIDIA, Texas Instruments, Intel and STMicroelectronics.

Major Themes Shaping the Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the single-largest driver of the industry because of the transformation it is bringing in efficiency, cost-effectiveness, automation, safety, environmental benefits and so forth. AI has become an imperative for effective competition, irrespective of the industry. Technology companies are building their own where possible and buying where it makes sense. For everybody else, this is an investment they have to make. Moreover, the more companies use it, the more necessary it becomes. In this backdrop, data-intensive applications, advancements in machine learning algorithms and increasing urbanization, as well as dynamics in the data center, auto, healthcare, financial services and other markets are major drivers. The growth this is spurring in the semiconductor industry is likely to continue for years to come.

Current geopolitics supports growth. Geopolitical tensions are adding a dimension to semiconductor demand, as countries increasingly adopt the latest technology in defense, infrastructure and other critical applications. As weapon sales accelerate the world over, demand for the most sophisticated underlying electronics will only go up. China is a major factor in the geopolitics as it is the largest buyer of U.S. chips even as its technological advancements have put western countries, particularly the U.S. on edge. The recently initiated tariff war is a response to China’s progress. There is also a growing concern that all the most important leading-edge chips are currently made in Taiwan, a country that China threatens to annex all the time. Since this has national security implications, there is an ongoing drive to onshore manufacturing. The CHIPS Act is facilitating the process.

Notwithstanding the fact that the long-term prospects are extremely bright because the industry is on the building-block side of technology, making it crucial for the proliferation of the Internet and the ongoing broad-based digitization, there are some near-term issues. Macro concerns are mounting by the day. The tariff war is severely hitting consumer confidence, neutralizing the positive effects of relatively low inflation and a somewhat lower interest rate. The automotive electronics segment is an area of evolving needs, as the world continues to move toward EVs and hybrids. However, some recent trends indicate that customers are moving away from premium offerings. ADAS, infotainment and electronic control units (ECUs) remain attractive, with safety and fuel efficiency being top concerns. The declining consumer confidence is not the best thing for consumption, including of expensive EVs. The adoption of automation and robotics across industrial operations is positive, but industrial markets are directly impacted by any macro slowdown.

Semiconductor supply chains are adjusting. Semiconductor supply chains have become increasingly efficient over the years. While this has brought down cost, the just-in-time model has made the supply chains relatively unreliable in case of external disruptions, as happened during the pandemic, or when China imposed its zero tolerance COVID shutdowns. This, along with other factors, such as the U.S.-imposed restraints on dealing with China is leading semiconductor companies to diversify their supply chains and reduce their dependence on the country. This is an ongoing process that will take several years.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Good Prospects

The Zacks Semiconductor-General Industry is a stock group within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology Sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank of #92, which places it in the top 37% of nearly 250 Zacks-classified industries.

The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates that near-term prospects are improving. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1.

An industry’s positioning in the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries is normally because the earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate is relatively strong. The opposite is true for stocks in the bottom 50% of industries. In this case, the aggregate earnings estimate for 2026 is up 35.1% from the year-ago level while the aggregate earnings estimate for 2027 is up 55.5% from last year.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Stock Market Performance Remains Strong

Tracking the performance of the Zacks Semiconductor – General Industry over the past year shows that the industry has traded at a premium to both the broader Zacks Computer and Technology Sector and the S&P 500 index throughout the year.

The industry has gained 22.5% over the past year. The broader technology sector gained 8.1% while the S&P 500 index gained 10%.

One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Current Valuation: Rich

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, we see that the industry is currently trading at a 27.10X multiple, which is below its median value of 37.86X over the past year. However, since the S&P 500 trades at 20.68X and the sector trades at 23.70X, the industry appears significantly overvalued.

It’s worth noting that the industry has traded much closer to the sector in the last 10 years, trailing it at first then slightly beating it. But it has really pulled ahead from the middle of 2022, most likely because companies are scrambling to acquire the basic building blocks for AI, autonomous driving, defense and other mega trends driving the market today.

Forward 12 Month Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

2 Stocks to Consider

The industry continues to look good and it will benefit from further interest cuts this year, which typically drives more money into risky assets. Several of the technology heavyweights in this industry are the backbone of how computing is done these days, so we remain optimistic over the long run. The only stumbling block is the valuation. We continue to like NVIDIA and think that TXN is worth keeping an eye on:

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): Santa Clara, CA-based NVIDIA provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the U.S., Taiwan, China and other markets. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the most popular in the gaming segment. NVIDIA is also at the leading edge of enterprise, data center, cloud and automotive deployments today.

Generative AI is driving exponential growth in compute requirements. Because NVIDIA’s accelerated computing is versatile, energy-efficient and has low total cost of ownership, companies are rapidly transitioning to its products to train and deploy AI. NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI foundry services and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software are all growth engines. They are opening up opportunities and leading to broad-based growth across geographies and markets.

AI and accelerated computing are quickly becoming integral to customers' innovation road maps and competitive positioning. The data center business is extremely strong, driven by demand for data processing, training and inference from large cloud-service providers and GPU-specialized ones, as well as from enterprise software and consumer Internet companies.

Some of its largest cloud customers include AWS, CoreWeave, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Healthcare partners like IQVIA, Illumina, Mayo Clinic and Arc Institute are using its products to advance genomics, drug discovery and healthcare. NVIDIA is also seeing momentum across professional visualization and automotive (recent collaborations include Toyota, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Audi). The company also gives away billions to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

While still up from 90 days ago, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 (ending January) has gone from $4.41 30 days ago to the current level of $4.24 (down 3.9%). There’s a similar decline of 11 cents (2.0%) in the 2027 estimate. At current levels, analyst estimates represent a 48.2% increase in revenue and 41.8% increase in earnings for 2026 and a 24.2% revenue increase and 26.7% earnings increase in 2027.The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold rated) stock is up 30.1% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: NVDA

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments, Inc. (TXN)

Dallas-based Texas Instruments is an original equipment manufacturer of analog and embedded processing chips for industrial, automotive, communications, enterprise and other applications.

While the US is its largest market, followed by Europe, it’s worth noting that China still accounts for nearly a fifth of its revenues, which could be at risk given the current geopolitics.

As the pandemic and geopolitics impacted the chip supply chain, and the government incentivized American companies to reshore manufacturing, TI changed its manufacturing strategy from one that opportunistically used external capacity to one on the path to source more than 95% of its wafers internally, with more than 80% on 300mm, by 2030. To this end, it expanded its internal manufacturing capacity in 2024, with tool installations continuing at two 300mm wafer fabs in Richardson, TX and Lehi, UT. Another Lehi fab and a Sherman, TX fab are currently in prep.

The company is a beneficiary of the 25% investment tax credit related to some of its investments in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing (expected to continue on qualified investments up to 2034). It also has an agreement with the Department of Commerce to receive direct funding of up to $1.6 billion for the three large-scale 300mm wafer fabs currently under construction in Sherman, Texas and Lehi, Utah.

As may be expected, capacity expansion initially has a negative impact on margins, as capacity can only be filled over time. Until then, some underutilization charges are a given.

It is encouraging to note, however, that TI has also gradually increased the share of direct sales to customers, which improves insight into their projects and timelines, thus driving sales, customer penetration and market share gains. In 2024, around 80% of business came from direct customers.

With industrial and automotive markets accounting for around 70% of revenue, the growing electronic content in these applications, as well as the demand for sustainable growth, hold promise.

In the last 30 days, analysts have raised their 2025 estimates by 20 cents (3.7%) and lowered their 2026 estimates by 12 cents (1.9%). Analysts currently expect revenue and earnings to grow a respective 11.0% and 6.7% in 2025 followed by a respective 8.8% and 13.9% in 2026.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 stock has slumped 10%.

One-Year Price Performance: TXN



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.