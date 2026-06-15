Geopolitical Risk and AI Demand Fuel Nuclear Comeback: ETFs to Watch

Oil prices fell sharply after President Donald Trump announced that the United States had secured an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has declined roughly 9.3% over the past five trading sessions, touching its lowest level in three months and trading near $80 per barrel. However, despite the sharp pullback in prices, the underlying supply-side challenges are unlikely to disappear immediately.

Shipping activity through the critical maritime chokepoint will take time to normalize, while damage to energy infrastructure across the Gulf region may require an extended period to return to pre-conflict operating levels. More importantly, the reopening of the Strait does not erase the key takeaway from the conflict.

The disruption highlighted the vulnerability of global energy markets to geopolitical shocks and underscored the risks of relying predominantly on fossil fuels. The crisis has reinforced the importance of diversifying both sources of fossil fuel imports and the overall energy mix for economies.

This backdrop is likely to strengthen the long-term investment case for renewables and other low-carbon alternatives, including nuclear energy. Economies are increasingly prioritizing energy independence to strengthen energy security, making nuclear power a more attractive option and attracting renewed investor interest.

More Into Nuclear Energy’s Comeback

The renewed support for nuclear power is evident in the increasing number of reactor projects being developed globally, as countries step up their focus on the energy source. According to an article by OilPrice.com, Japan is targeting the reconstruction of over a dozen nuclear reactors by 2050, China is adding seven new units this year, while the United States sees two firms advancing hybrid nuclear-and-gas plant projects.

The current macroeconomic backdrop is increasingly redirecting attention toward nuclear energy, with Japan’s gradual shifting sentiment toward a more pro-nuclear stance serving as a key example, as per the abovementioned article. In the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan closed all its nuclear reactors and moved to alternative forms of electricity generation.

In addition, the Trump administration’s growing focus on a nuclear renaissance is emerging as a key tailwind for the sector. According to the same article, plans are underway to extend the lifespan of existing reactors and develop new capacity, including both large-scale conventional plants and small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are emerging as a promising solution in addressing these challenges. This could help nuclear plants become smaller, simpler and easier to construct, speeding up the deployment of new plants to meet the rising clean energy demand.

More recently, the Department of Energy said it is exploring funding research into repurposing Cold War-era nuclear weapons material for power generation, aimed at reducing dependence on imported uranium and bolstering domestic energy security.

AI Power Demand Adds Fuel to the Nuclear Growth Story

As AI adoption accelerates, demand for data centers is rising sharply. These facilities are highly energy-intensive, with AI workloads consuming significantly more power than traditional computing applications, prompting the tech giants to shift toward renewable energy to meet their growing needs.

As AI trade strengthens, evidenced by the recent rally in technology stocks and the focus shifts toward clean energy amid global energy market volatility, nuclear power is increasingly being viewed as a viable solution to fuel energy-hungry data centers.

Per Brad Smith, Microsoft president, the need for more nuclear power is increasingly evident and the tech giant remains bullish on the sector’s long-term outlook, as quoted on The Wall Street Journal and cited by the abovementioned OilPrice.com article. Nuclear power is coming back into favor across the board, particularly among Big Tech companies. Microsoft is one of the leading technology companies investing in nuclear energy to power its expanding AI data center footprint.

Power Your Portfolio With Nuclear-Focused ETFs

With an increasing focus on nuclear energy, these ETFs present a compelling long-term portfolio play, offering investors an efficient way to capitalize on the sector’s growing momentum.

Investors can consider First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF RCTR, VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR, Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ, Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF URAN, Global X Uranium ETF URA and ALPS Nautilus SMR, Nuclear & Technology ETF SMRF.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR): ETF Research Reports

Global X Uranium ETF (URA): ETF Research Reports

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ): ETF Research Reports

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF (RCTR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.