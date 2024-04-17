Geopolitical conflicts impact on global economy

The world of geopolitics is a complex and intricate web where every action can trigger a ripple effect that reverberates globally. This past weekend, we saw this principle in action as two major conflicts, the Israel-Iran war, and the Ukraine-Russia war, escalated significantly. The implications of these developments are far-reaching, with potential impacts on the U.S. economy and the upcoming presidential election.

The shift in the Israel-Iran conflict

Up until this past weekend, the Israel-Iran conflict was primarily a proxy war. Iran was funding groups like Hamas and Hezbollah to wage war against Israel indirectly. However, the dynamics of this conflict took a dramatic turn when Iran launched a direct attack on Israel, firing 100 missiles. This marked a significant escalation from proxy warfare to direct conflict.

Israel, in response, has vowed to retaliate. The nature of this retaliation is yet to be seen, but it is likely to be significant and could potentially target Iran’s oil production, a critical component of its economy. Iran is the world’s 9th largest oil producer, and any disruption to its oil production could have global implications.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict and its economic impact

At the same time, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia also escalated. Ukraine launched drone attacks on 18 oil refineries in Russia, effectively taking 647,000 barrels of oil production offline each day. This action has a direct impact on the global oil market, potentially leading to a significant increase in oil prices.

The economic impact: inflation and oil prices

The economic impact of these escalating conflicts is clear and immediate. The reduction in oil supply due to the attacks on Russian oil refineries and the potential disruption of Iranian oil production could lead to a surge in oil prices. This is a classic case of supply and demand: when supply decreases, and demand remains constant — prices rise.

Inflation is a direct consequence of rising oil prices. As the cost of oil increases, so does the cost of goods and services that rely on oil for production and transportation. This inflationary pressure is compounded by the fact that the U.S. funds these wars, which is inflationary in its own right.

Implications for the U.S. presidential election

The escalating conflicts and the resulting economic impact come at a particularly sensitive time for the U.S., with the presidential election on the horizon. The last thing a sitting president wants in an election year is spiking oil prices and rising inflation, which can negatively impact the economy and the president’s chances of re-election.

The Biden administration has recognized these potential pitfalls and has urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. The administration has also stated that it will not support an Israeli counterattack against Iran. While potentially controversial, these positions are likely driven by a desire to mitigate the economic impact of these conflicts and maintain stability in an election year.

Conclusion

The escalation of the Israel-Iran and Ukraine-Russia conflicts has far-reaching implications, not just for the countries directly involved but for the global economy and political landscape. The U.S., as a major player on the world stage and a key participant in these conflicts, is directly impacted by these developments. The decisions made by the U.S. in response to these conflicts could shape the economic and political future of the country, particularly in the context of the upcoming presidential election. As such, the U.S.’s involvement in these wars is a topic of significant interest and debate.

