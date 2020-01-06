Geopolitical Concerns Weigh on the Market

Market Movers

Markets remain in risk off mode on Iran fallout

December US Markit PMI - Services 52.8 vs. consensus 52.2

China plans to send a team to the US for the January 15th Phase 1 trade deal signing

Charlie’s Commentary

What a difference a day makes! On Thursday, we are talking about new all time highs as the Bull market carries 2019's momentum into 2020 and then we are hit with Friday which reminds us that this market can turn on a dime. The announced drone attack on Iran’s top commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad caught investors by surprise and reminded us that geopolitical tensions exist on several fronts (China, North Korea and now Iran / Iraq). The Dow closed 233.92 points lower, or -0.6% and posted its biggest one-day loss since early December. The S&P 500 also had its worst day in a month, sliding 23 points or -0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 71 points or -0.8%. At one point in time the Dow was down 360 points before recovering some ground during the day.

Equities remain under pressure today but are well off their lows as repercussions over the US airstrike last week continue to play out. Over the weekend Iran said it would no longer abide by any limits on its enrichment of uranium. In response, President Trump said the US had identified 52 Iranian sites that it would hit if Tehran retaliates. In addition Iraq passed a resolution calling for the government to expel foreign troops from the country. With a massive US airbase in Iraq constructed in 2003 designed essentially to be a listening post to the Middle East, President Trump responded by saying “If they do ask us to leave, if we don’t do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame.” In other geopolitical developments, the South China Morning Post reported that Vice Premiere Liu He and a small trade delegation will travel to Washington on January 13th in preparation for a formal signing ceremony of the Phase 1 trade deal on January 15th. It remains unclear if China’s President Xi Jinping will be in attendance.

With political unrest at all-time highs, we turn to the commodity pits as safe havens and oil remain in focus. Iraq is OPEC’s second largest oil producer so their recent sabre rattling and threats have caused some consternation within the oil community boosting Brent to over $70 earlier today which was the highest level since mid-September. WTI rose to close to $64 a barrel which was its highest level since April. On Friday the Eurasia Group raised their 2020 high end base target price to $75 based on rising risk. Gold has surged to nearly $1,600 and ounce, the highest level in more than six years. Bullion is continuing its climb to new heights previously fueled by concerns over the US / China trade war. It’s being bought not only as a hedge to market volatility but also against inflation which has the potential to rise if oil prices continue to climb.

There was only one report on the economic calendar today. The economic activity in the US service sector expanded at a more robust pace than initially forecast in December with the IHS Markit's Services PMI improving to 52.8 from 52.2 in the previous estimate and 51.6 in November. This reading also came in better than the market expectation of 52.2.

Eight of eleven sectors are currently trading in negative territory led by Financials (-0.65%), Industrials (-0.64%) and Technology (-0.23%). The only two sectors in the green this morning are Communications (+0.73%) and Energy (+0.58%).

Economic Calendar Date Time Event Monday 9:45 a.m. December Markit Services PMI Tuesday 8:30 a.m. November Trade Deficit Tuesday 10:00 a.m. December ISM Nonmanufacturing Index Tuesday 10:00 a.m. November Factory Orders Wednesday 8:15 a.m. December ADP Employment Wednesday 3:00 p.m. November Consumer Credit Thursday 8:30 a.m. 1/4 Weekly Jobless Claims Thursday 8:30 a.m. Philly Fed Annual Revision Friday 8:30 a.m. December Nonfarm Payrolls Friday 8:30 a.m. December Unemployment Rate Friday 8:30 a.m. December Average Hourly Earnings Friday 10:00 a.m. November Wholesale Inventories

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

In early September, when equities and rates were rebounding from the August selloff, much attention was being given to the outperformance of value versus growth. At the time, many participants were forecasting this was the start of a longer lasting trend. And while value did outperform growth by 3.5 percentage points for the month of September, its relative strength did not extend into Q4.

In the September 10th MIDDAY Update, we took exception to the viewpoint that growth was ready to take a backseat to value and wrote the following: “One day or week does not make a trend but there has been a fair amount of coverage about the very recent outperformance of value stocks vs. growth…So far in September the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV) is outperforming the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) by 2.1%, its largest monthly outperformance since October 2018 and 2nd largest since November 2016. While this could certainly be the start of a prolonged rotation, from a technical perspective it is far too early to make that call…The 40-week sma is down below at the prior high from Q4’18 which provides an additional layer of support if growth’s underperformance continues. Until that level is given up and the ratio dips below its 40-week sma, growth still has the upper hand.”

Well, the 40-week sma held firm as the ratio of Growth over Value never dipped below it. While Value performed well through the end of the year, Growth was stronger throughout all of Q4. In fact, Growth outperformed Value in ten of twelve months throughout 2019, for a total return of 36.4% vs. 26.5% for Value. In Q4 alone, Growth outperformed Value by more than five percentage points.

In the final week of 2019, the ratio of the Russell 1000 growth Index (RLG) over the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV) made a bullish breakout from a four month range. This signals a resumption of the prior multi-year uptrend, i.e. growth outperforming value, is at hand.

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

