Geopolitical concerns pressure European stocks, Polish equities shine

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 16 (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Monday as prospects of an escalation in the Middle East conflict kept investors on the sidelines, though equities in Poland climbed following Sunday's parliamentary election.

The STOXX 600 .STOXXwas steady at 448.39 points by 8:41 GMT, with risk sentiment on shaky grounds over concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict would spill over to the broader region after Iran warned Israel of escalation.

The Euro STOXX volatility index .V2TX hit an eight-week high.

"There's quite a lot of uncertainty and volatility is elevated today," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

"If Iran does enter the conflict, then that would see a sharp rise in energy prices and that has an impact for inflation expectations."

Industrials .SXNPwere down 0.3%, with utilities .SX6P also among top decliners and down 0.5%.

Limiting declines, the mining index .SXPP rose 0.9% as prices of base metals were lifted by hopes of stronger demand from China.

Also boosting the index was a 2.0% gain in the shares of SSAB SSABa.ST after JP Morgan upgraded the Swedish steel company to "overweight" from "neutral".

Energy stocks .SXEP hit a fresh nine-year high and were last up 0.6% as crude prices eased, but held above $90 a barrel.

Poland's WIG20 index .WIG20 rose 3.6%, outperforming other European indices after the ruling nationalists looked to have fallen short of a parliamentary majority in Sunday's election, potentially opening the way for the opposition to form a government.

Italian five-year credit default swaps rose to their highest in seven months as the cabinet prepared to approve a 2024 budget that has heightened concern about the country's strained finances. The FTSE MIB .FTMIB was down 0.1%.

Hopes that global central banks were near the end of their monetary tightening cycle had propped up the index in the past week, but evidence of sticky inflation in the United States and fears over the Middle East conflict have kept investors risk-averse.

Among other single stocks, Frankfurt-listed shares of BioNTech 22UAy.DE fell 6.8% after partner PfizerPFE.N on Friday slashed its full-year revenue forecast on lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

SoftwareOne Holding SWON.S jumped 5.0% after a Reuters report said that the Swiss software group received non-binding bids from private equity firms.

British online supermarket Ocado OCDO.L fell 3.8% after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight."

Shares of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI slipped 3.0% after U.S. fund KKR KKR.Nsubmitted a binding bid for the Italian company's domestic fixed access network.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.