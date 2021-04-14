Markets
GeoPark To Privately Place Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Latin American oil and gas explorer GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) said on Wednesday that it plans to offer senior notes in a private placement to eligible institutional buyers. The senior notes are a part of the reopening of earlier issued $350 million, 5.500 percent notes due 2027.

GeoPark plans to use the proceeds from the notes offering to buy a section of the 2024 notes and for other corporate needs.

These notes are completely guaranteed jointly and severally by GeoPark Chile SpA and GeoPark Colombia S.L.U.

In addition to the offering of senior notes, GeoPark announced a cash tender offer to buy a part of its outstanding 6.500 percent senior notes due 2024.

The company also declared a consent solicitation to amend the terms of the indenture for the notes due in 2024.

