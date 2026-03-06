GeoPark Secures $107M Investment From Grupo Gilinski for Growth

GeoPark Limited GPRK has announced a strategic private investment in a public equity transaction with Colden Investments S.A., an affiliate of Grupo Gilinski. The investment, valued at approximately $107 million, involved the purchase of 12.9 million newly issued GeoPark shares at $8.31 per share.

Following the transaction, Colden will hold roughly 20% of GeoPark’s outstanding common shares, making it the company’s largest shareholder. The move introduces a powerful strategic partner into GeoPark’s shareholder base while providing fresh capital to accelerate its long-term growth plans across Latin America.

Strengthening GeoPark’s Vision for Regional Leadership

The investment reflects strong confidence in GeoPark’s ambition to build the leading independent oil and gas platform in Latin America. The company plans to pursue both organic development and strategic acquisitions to scale its operations.

Key opportunities lie in Colombia, where GeoPark already has a strong operational footprint, and Argentina, particularly in the rapidly developing Vaca Muerta shale formation. The company also sees potential in evaluating opportunities in Venezuela, depending on evolving regulatory and market conditions.

By strengthening its capital base and adding a committed long-term investor, GeoPark aims to enhance its operational scale, technical capabilities and financial resilience.

Why Grupo Gilinski Chose GeoPark

Grupo Gilinski views GeoPark as a well-established regional energy platform with significant growth potential. The company’s operational track record, disciplined capital allocation and strong technical expertise make it well positioned to expand its presence in key energy markets across Latin America.

In Colombia, GeoPark could pursue bolt-on acquisitions and increased working interests in existing assets, while Argentina offers growth through continued development of Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s most promising shale formations.

Grupo Gilinski’s investment reflects a broader belief in the long-term value potential of the Latin American energy sector.

Governance Structure to Protect Strategic Independence

The transaction includes governance safeguards designed to maintain GeoPark’s strategic independence while aligning interests with its new investor.

Colden has agreed to an 18-month lock-up period, preventing it from selling its shares during that time. The agreement also requires board approval for any increase in ownership above 32% of shares outstanding within the next 12 months.

At its current ownership level, Colden will have the right to nominate two directors to GeoPark’s nine-member board, with the possibility of a third nomination if its stake rises to 28% or more.

Gabriel Gilinski has already been appointed to fill an existing board vacancy, bringing extensive experience in capital markets, strategic repositioning and governance of publicly listed companies.

Capital Deployment and Financial Flexibility

GeoPark intends to use the newly raised capital to support several strategic priorities. These include pursuing accretive mergers and acquisitions, expanding high-return development projects in Colombia and Argentina, and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The company believes the investment will provide greater speed, scale and flexibility in executing its growth roadmap. While the issuance of new shares increases GPRK’s share count, management expects that accelerated growth initiatives and expanded operational capacity will ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value.

Leadership Perspective

GeoPark CEO Felipe Bayon described the investment as a strong endorsement of the company’s strategy and assets. According to Bayon, the partnership with Grupo Gilinski combines long-term capital, regional expertise and strategic support, strengthening GeoPark’s ability to scale its operations while maintaining disciplined financial management.

A New Phase of Growth

The transaction represents an important milestone in GeoPark’s evolution. By bringing in a prominent Latin American investment group as a strategic partner, the company gains both capital and expertise to support its next phase of expansion.

With strengthened financial flexibility and new governance support, GeoPark is positioning itself to capture growth opportunities across key energy markets in Latin America, while continuing to focus on operational excellence and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

GPRK’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Bogota, Colombia-based GeoPark is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. Currently, GPRK has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, TechnipFMC plc FTI and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL. Archrock, TechnipFMC and CrossAmerica Partners sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refocused its business to become a premier compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings indicates 5.8% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 13.9% year-over-year growth.

Pennsylvania-based CrossAmerica Partners engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL’s current quarter earnings indicates 20% year-over-year growth.

