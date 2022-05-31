GeoPark Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since May 27. Shares have been surpassing competitors for the last several days. There were no corporate announcements to support the current trend on the day. Currently, shares are at $17.08, up 7.52 per cent from the previous close of $15.89 on a volume of 187,226. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.50-$17.96 on average volume of 318,442.

