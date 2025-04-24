GeoPark Names Felipe Bayon CEO To Succeed Andres Ocampo

(RTTNews) - GeoPark Ltd. (GPRK), Thursday announced the appointment of Felipe Bayon as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective June 1, 2025. He will be succeeding Andrés Ocampo, who opted to step down for personal reasons.

Bayon has more than three decades of expertise in the international oil and gas industry. He had served as CEO of Ecopetrol till 2023. Earlier he had served Shell, BP, and Pan American Energy.

Andrés Ocampo leaves GeoPark after 15 years of service. out of which 3 years as CEO for three years and more than eight years as CFO. The company said he will continue to support and ensure a seamless handover.

