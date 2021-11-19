Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.75, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPRK was $12.75, representing a -31.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 46% increase over the 52 week low of $8.73.

GPRK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). GPRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports GPRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 249.35%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gprk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.