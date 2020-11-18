Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPRK was $9.82, representing a -56.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.62 and a 80.51% increase over the 52 week low of $5.44.

GPRK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). GPRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports GPRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -117.09%, compared to an industry average of -37.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.