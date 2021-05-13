Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.64, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPRK was $15.64, representing a -15.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 147.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.32.

GPRK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). GPRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GPRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 389.61%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

