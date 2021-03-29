Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -48.78% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPRK was $15.55, representing a -15.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.50 and a 154.5% increase over the 52 week low of $6.11.

GPRK is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). GPRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports GPRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 470.13%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.