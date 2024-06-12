Is Geopark (GPRK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Geopark (GPRK). GPRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GPRK has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.04.

Finally, investors should note that GPRK has a P/CF ratio of 2.41. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GPRK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.66. GPRK's P/CF has been as high as 2.44 and as low as 1.76, with a median of 2.07, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Geopark is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GPRK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

