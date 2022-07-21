Geopark (GPRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Geopark (GPRK) closed at $11.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 6.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 2416.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $278.41 million, up 68.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +441.41% and +54.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% higher. Geopark is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Geopark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.46.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

