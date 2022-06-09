Geopark (GPRK) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

Geopark (GPRK) closed at $17.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 21.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Geopark is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1966.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $259.08 million, up 56.45% from the year-ago period.

GPRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +422.22% and +46.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Geopark is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Geopark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.07.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.