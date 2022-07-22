Geopark (GPRK) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Geopark (GPRK) closed the most recent trading day at $11.70, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.97% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Geopark is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2416.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $278.41 million, up 68.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +441.41% and +54.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.67% higher. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Geopark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.34, so we one might conclude that Geopark is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.