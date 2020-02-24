GeoPark (GPRK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.38, changing hands as low as $18.10 per share. GeoPark Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPRK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.01 per share, with $22.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.59.

