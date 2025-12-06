GeoPark (GPRK) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) has been revised to $10.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $9.69 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.82% from the latest reported closing price of $8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in GeoPark. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.15%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.18% to 17,967K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,159K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 2,709K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 981K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 44.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 60.50% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 912K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing an increase of 63.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 110.43% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 625K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.