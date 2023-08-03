Geopark (GPRK) Price Target Decreased by 6.85% to 17.51

The average one-year price target for Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) has been revised to 17.51 / share. This is an decrease of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 18.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.20% from the latest reported closing price of 10.11 / share.

Geopark Declares $0.13 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $10.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 5.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=204).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geopark. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRK is 0.48%, a decrease of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 26,730K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Compass Group holds 7,978K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,525K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 7,457K shares representing 12.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 40.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,021K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,837K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRK by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 959K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with oil and gas assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Perú, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Ecuador.

