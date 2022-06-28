Geopark (GPRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Geopark (GPRK) closed at $13.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 16.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Geopark to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1966.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $259.08 million, up 56.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +422.22% and +46.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Geopark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Geopark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.6, which means Geopark is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.