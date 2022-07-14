Geopark (GPRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Geopark (GPRK) closed at $10.92, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 28.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 2416.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $278.41 million, up 68.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +441.41% and +54.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% higher within the past month. Geopark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Geopark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.99, which means Geopark is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.