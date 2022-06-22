Geopark (GPRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Geopark (GPRK) closed the most recent trading day at $12.82, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 17.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Geopark as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Geopark is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1966.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $259.08 million, up 56.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +422.22% and +46.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Geopark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Geopark is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Geopark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.7, which means Geopark is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GPRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

